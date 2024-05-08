A local Nigerian boxer identified as Donald Obinna is out to show off his years of practice on his British international Anthon Joshua (AJ)

The grassroots sportsman bragged over his prowess and assured his fans of victory if given the chance to fight AJ

A video of Donald Obinna showing off his ring tactics went viral, spurring various interesting takes from Nigerians

A local Nigerian boxer identified as Donald Obinna has called his British/Nigerian colleague Anthony Joshua for a ring fight.

In a video that has generated significant buzz, the young man stated that he would show the international star his fighting prowess.

Local Nigerian boxer dares Anthony Joshua into a match. Credit: @anthonyjoshua

According to Donald, there won't be chances of Anthony Joshua winning him because he was going to beat him down in the ring.

He showed off some of his training sessions as he flaunted his punches into the air, indicating ways his victory would emerge against the international sportsman.

Watch the video here:

Nigerians react to the video below:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions here:

ogbolor:

"If to say those tyres and the rug get mouth eh, wetin dem for tell this man eh, baba no go like am at all."

__miracleayo:

"You get visa ? Abi na him go still do your visa join fight."

charis_fx_:

"Hunger fit bring out so many hidden talents cause an Hungry man is an ăngry man abi how them talk am."

oluwaseyifunmi_henry:

"Joshua, in two round, in second round, I gonna put you down". Vulcanizer and Iron Condemn masquerading as a boxer. Papa Obinna."

lanreadediwura:

Wait Anthony Joshua wan sleep for ground for the fight Abi na wetin??? I no understand this atilogeu moves

demo_pumpin:

"Is he a boxer or a Vulcanizer?"

donmike_xx:

"Nah my cousin be that, na so he dey embarrass our family everytime, sigh."

montero789:

"He knows meeting AJ gonna change his life, fight or no fight so he just wants that attention and contact. I no really blame the guy, our government has failed us so everyone trying to see what they can do to get out of poverty."

