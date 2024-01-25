The Supreme Court has dismissed the PDP's Saidu Umar suit challenging the victory of Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto state in the March 18 governorship election

Justice Tijjani Abubakar of the apex court on Thursday morning ruled that the judgment of the Court of Appeal was valid

Umar and the PDP are challenging the governor's victory over alleged electoral fraud and the presentation of a forged certificate to INEC

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Sa’idu Umar, challenging the election of Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State.

A five-member panel of the court, in a unanimous judgment on Thursday, held that the appellant was without merit.

Supreme Court dismisses PDP suit against Governor Aliyu in Sokoto

Source: Facebook

Why Supreme Court dismisses PDP suit against Governor Aliyu of Sokoto

Justice Tijjani Abubakar, in the lead judgment, held that the appellants failed to prove their claim of non-compliance and proceeded to affirm the judgment of the Court of Appeal, which earlier upheld Aliyu’s election.

Umar and the PDP are challenging the judgment of the Court of Appeal and the tribunal that affirmed the victory of Governor Umar and his deputy, Idris Gobir, on the grounds that they presented forged certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Court of Appeal in Abuja dismissed the appeal of the PDP and Umar over lack of evidence, adding that the petitioners did not prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.

Sokoto: Why the Court of Appeal dismissed PDP's suit against APC

Justice Ita Mbaba-led panel dismissed the appeal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Saidu Umar, with the suit number CA/S/EP/GOV/SK/30/2023.

The Court of Appeal upheld the judgment of the Sokoto state governorship election petition tribunal on September 30.

In his decision, Justice Mbaba maintained that the tribunal was on the right track when it held that Aliyu and his deputy, Idris Gobir, were qualified to contest the election.

He also held that their certificates were not forged as against the claim of the appellants.

