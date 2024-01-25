Taraba Governor, Agbu Kefas has secured yet another victory at the Supreme Court as the authentic winner of the March 18 election'

The Supreme Court sitting in Abuja upheld the election of Governor Kefas on Thursday, January 25

The apex court dismissed the appeal filed by the NNPP candidate, Sani Yahaya for failure to establish its case

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Court has upheld the election of Taraba Governor Agbu Kefas of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

According to The Nation, the apex court dismissed the appeal filed by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Muhammad Sani Yahaya on Thursday, January 25.

The five-member panel held that the NNPP and its candidate failed to establish their case that Kefas was not elected by the majority of valid votes.

Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba affirmed the judgment of the Court of Appeal affirming Kefas’ election, stating that the appellate court was right to have dismissed NNPP and Sani's appeal on grounds of incomplete records of appeal, The Punch reported.

Appeal court upholds Kefas' election

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kefas secured victory at the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja over the outcome of the March 18 governorship election in Taraba state.

The petition of the NNPP candidate, Sani Yahaya was dismissed by the three-member panel of justices of the tribunal over lack of merit.

Yahaya had instituted the petition against the victory of the governor in the last general election, alleging that there was non-compliance to the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022. In the petition, the NNPP and Yahaya also alleged overvoting, election result sheet manipulation and violence in some polling units during the election.

Tribunal gives verdict on Taraba governorship poll

The Taraba state governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Jalingo, affirmed the election of Governor Kefas.

The three-man panel ruled that Kefas of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was validly elected during the March 18 governorship election in Taraba state. The tribunal dismissed the petition challenging the election of Kefas for lack of merit.

The NNPP and Sani had filed a petition against the PDP and Governor Kefas, seeking the annulment of the governor’s victory.

