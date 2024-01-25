After spending months outside the country Chef Chi the wife of Nigerian singer, Davido, finally returns to Nigeria

A recent video of Chioma and her husband Davido stepping out for a couples dinner with Cubana Chiefpriest and his wife has gone viral

In the trending clip, Afrobeats superstar Davido was seen hailing his wife on her return to the country

A video of Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke taking his wife, Chioma Rowland, out on a dinner date has sparked reactions online.

The dinner date was in celebration of Chef Chi's return to the country after nearly a year that she left.

Davido celebrates as his wife, Chef Chi returns to Nigeria months after childbirth. Photo credit: @cubanachiefpriest

Since welcoming her twin last October, this is the first time Chioma will be in Nigeria.

In the viral clip making the rounds, her husband, Davido, was seen in an upbeat mood as he yelled on camera, "Cappocino's wife is back."

Davido takes Chioma clubbing after date

After their dinner date at a fancy Lagos restaurant with Cubana Chiefpriest and his wife, they were seen clubbing.

The young power couple were seen at a club whose name couldn't be identified at the time of publishing.

In one of the clips of the couple having fun at the club, a special message was hoisted on the billboard, which read:

"Welcome back Chef Chi"

Chioma's return is coming weeks after videos of the couple spending their New Year vacation on the St.Kitts and Nevis Island made the rounds.

Reactions as Chef Chi returns to Nigeria

See some of the reactions that trailed viral video as Chef Chi returns to Nigeria months after childbirth:

@trusted_concept:

"Woman wey no listen to social media inlaw go enjoy."

@splendstar:

"Chief priest love his bestie sha."

@godson.2020:

"Is that not Chioma husband??"

@shomie_thickana:

"Stay where your happy, leave every other talk."

@ma_eskovar_:

"Just make am, that’s the only advice I have for you."

@2nitdontee:

"E dey play E dey show."

@shop_with_gifted:

"Chioma just dey enjoy life."

@lohansfoodcorner:

"She don leave her child again go club God abeg oh."

@officialhelena9th:

"Chairman’s wife is back looking so lovely."

