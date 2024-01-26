Garba Shehu has explained how Buhari's administration should teach Nigerians a lesson

He maintained that Nigerians expected too much and the former president struggled to fulfill his campaign promises and couldn't do as much as expected

The former presidential aide, however, urged Nigerians not to do the same to Tinubu's government, stating, "Leaders can do a lot of things but no leader can do everything"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - Garba Shehu, a former presidential aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has urged Nigerians not to expect too much from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

Garba Shehu advises Nigerians to stop placing high hopes on political leaders. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

Shehu made this appeal while speaking during the 21st Daily Trust annual dialogue organized by the Trust Media Group in Abuja on Friday, January 26.

As reported by Vanguard, the former aide described ex-President Muhammadu Buhari as a victim of the crisis of expectation.

He however asked Nigerians to learn from the past administration and not expect too much, saying Nigerians should lower their expectations of political leaders, Daily Nigerian reported.

He said:

"I think that the lesson for Nigerians from what I saw during the Buhari period and even Tinubu is, that Nigerians should begin to lower their expectations on political leaders.

“This is because these expectations are simply inhuman. Leaders can do a lot of things but no leader can do everything.”

Why Tinubu may lose re-election in 2027

Legit.ng reported earlier that APC chieftain, Salihu Lukman, made a strong revelation about the chances of the APC in the 2027 election.

Lukman disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was at risk of losing re-election in the 2027 poll.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, December 13, he dropped the hint of an impending rebellion among the ranks of the party in no distant time from now.

Peter Obi knocks Tinubu over visit to France

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential elections, has urged President Tinubu to use his funds for private trips as part of the cost-cutting measures desperately needed by the nation.

Obi made this statement in a series of posts shared on his X account on Thursday, January 25.

Reacting, the former governor of Anambra state, who had earlier warned Tinubu against repeating Buhari's failure

Source: Legit.ng