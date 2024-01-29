The posters of former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello have flooded the federal capital territory (FCT) barely 48 hours after handling power

The posters seen in major streets of the FCT are promoting the candidature of Bello as the next APC National Chairman

It was gathered that the move is to unseat Dr Abdullahi Ganduje as the party chairman and return the position to the north-central zone

FCT, Abuja - The position of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is been threatened as posters of Yahaya Bello flood the federal capital territory (FCT)

As reported by The Nation, the posters of Bello were seen on major streets, especially around the Federal Secretariat in the nation’s capital.

The former Kogi governor’s posters were also seen on walls and fences of structures around the APC national secretariat along Blantyre Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.

The bold picture is adorned with the inscription “APC Next Level. Alhaji Yahaya Bello as APC National Chairman. Leading the Change, Building a Stronger APC.”

Move to unseat Ganduje

The move is said to be a plot by some APC politicians from the North Central zone to regain the party chairmanship from Ganduje, who is from the North-West.

Sources said the plot o unseat Ganduje is organised by those within the APC and outside the ruling party.

Ganduje was elected at the August 3, 2023, National Executive Committee (NEC) to replace Abdullahi Adamu who resigned from office.

A source in the ruling party, who spoke on condition of anonymity said:

“Bello’s move is an attempt to bring back the chairmanship seat to the region, and it is believed he has the backing of several stakeholders in the North-central.”

Tinubu told to sack Ganduje

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Kano state chapter of the APC reacted angrily to the call for the sack of Ganduje. The opposition party in the state accused members of the Kwankwasiyya movement of sponsoring APC youths to demand the removal of Ganduje, its national chairman.

Recall that on Sunday, January 21, the youth groups called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sack Ganduje for his alleged failure to deliver Kano state to the party in the last governorship election.

