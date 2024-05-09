A blind educator, Eky, is seeking help on behalf of two students living with disabilities, one of them took the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The visually impaired content creator shared the UTME score of one of the blind students who has no hope of a scholarship to acquire tertiary education

Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had announced that 577 visually impaired students took the 2024 UTME

Eky, a visually impaired content creator and educator, has appealed for support for two students living with disabilities.

Oga Yenne, an Uyo-based entrepreneur, disclosed this in a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 7.

Eky made the appeal when she visited Yenne at his office on Tuesday.

UTME score of blind student

Yenne revealed Eky sought support for a blind student studying communication arts and another who scored 230 in the 2024 UTME.

The UTME candidate has no hope of a scholarship to acquire tertiary education. Yenne commended Eky for her selflessness in championing the cause of the visually impaired.

His Facebook post in part:

"Eky blind, a physically challenged educator, content creator, and advocate for people living with disabilities paid me a courtesy visit at my office today.

"The most interesting part of this visit was the fact that she didn't come to seek help for herself but wanted to share the burden of two young, ambitious young ones living with disabilities.

"One a blind student studying Communication Arts but with so much financial burden and another who just wrote Jamb and scored 230 in the result but with no hope of sponsorship..."

JAMB announced that 577 blind students took the 2024 UTME examination.

People commend Eky Blind

Joseph Udoh said:

"May God continue to strengthen her."

Alphonsus Tom said:

"This is so inspiring.

"May God bless her."

Magdalene James said:

"Disability is not inability...I may not know her, but I love her already. May God bless her."

Azubuike Ifeoma Constance said:

"She's a strong woman.

"I used to manage her YouTube channel growth."

Uduak Ben said:

"Yes,she is able.

"Ekomobong my beautiful, multi-talented and cheerful friend.

"When I received her birthday wish last month on Facebook I was amazed and wondered how she did it.

"God keep and bless you more.

"I love you dear."

Tiwai U'Duff said:

"My multi talented classmate and my eclaim daughter ( in her voice, Uty my claim mumcy ).

"God bless you Ekomobong."

JAMB approves free registration for disabled students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that JAMB had taken a heartwarming step for disabled students.

In a significant move towards inclusivity, the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) offered free registration and support for persons living with disabilities (PLWD) in the upcoming 2024/2025 2024/2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) exercise.

He noted that this move was part of the efforts to support individuals facing various disabilities.

Source: Legit.ng