APC's highest-ranking official, Abdullahi Ganduje, has promised to ensure the genuine existence of political decorum in Kano state and Nigeria

Ganduje had called on top opposition leaders in the colossal northern state like Rabiu Kwankwaso, Ibrahim Shekarau, and Abba Kabir Yusuf, to join the ruling party in building Nigeria

The APC leader reiterated his resolve to end his political feud with Kwankwaso most especially

Kano, Kano state - The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has said he is determined to end politics of bitterness in the country, hence his decision to end his feud with his former boss, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

As reported by Daily Trust, Ganduje, in a statement by his senior special assistant on public enlightenment, Oliver Okpala, on Sunday, January 28, said he would continue to push for a united and cohesive Nigeria to ensure peace and unity.

There are efforts to unite the two main opposition parties in Kano state. Photo credits: Pius Utomi Ekpei, Kola Sulaimon

Source: Getty Images

Ganduje playing mature politics: Aide

Ganduje's new move followed recent speculations that President Bola Tinubu was in the process of reconciling the APC national chairman and Kwankwaso, to have the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) back in the APC.

Legit.ng reports that Kwankwaso had left the APC to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following differences with the then governor, Ganduje, before moving to the NNPP to run for president in the 2023 election.

As noted by Guardian newspaper, Ganduje's statement partly reads:

"This is the first time the chairman of a ruling political party in the country has exhibited such maturity, taking such an approach and calling for a united front.

"It is a call to avoid bitterness and rancour, it is a call for politicians to work together as Nigerians and to see each other as brothers and sisters."

Nigerians react

Following Ganduje's statement, some Nigerians on social media reacted.

Legit.ng captures some comments on X below:

@mohamme41276769 said:

"You started it you have to reap what you sow, Mr Gandollar."

@gerard_ezimmoha commented:

"Ganduje they have sent you to come and spoil things, bcoz you are seeing a merger coming soon that will uproot APC."

@NDUBUISIFELIX5 wrote:

"Because you lost."

