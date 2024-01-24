Job Vacancies at INEC for By elections? Commission Speaks
FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is not recruiting new ad hoc staff for the February 3 by-elections and rerun.
As reported by Vanguard newspaper, INEC's director of voter education and publicity department, Mrs Mary Nkem stated this on Wednesday, January 24, in Abuja.
INEC warns against unauthorised recruitment platform
Nkem said the commission would be using its permanent members of staff in the affected states for the conduct of the elections.
The INEC official said:
“We are not opening any portal for recruitment of ad hoc because we are not taking new ad hoc staff.
“The commission has decided to use its members of staff within the affected states. If they are not enough for certain categories in any state, we will source from nearby states.
“But for the presiding officers (POs) and assistant presiding officers (APOs), we are going to use the National Youth Service Corps members serving within the state."
More to follow...
