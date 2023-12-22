The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to commence re-run and bye-elections as the court ordered

On Friday, December 22, the electoral commission released a comprehensive schedule and election timetable

The commission also confirmed that in line with the court order, elections would be conducted in 35 states and federal constituencies

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - The timetable and schedule of activities for organising bye-elections triggered by the resignation or death of members of the National and State Houses of Assembly have been officially endorsed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This announcement was made by Sam Olumekun, the commissioner and chairman of the information voter education committee at INEC, on Friday, December 22.

According to court orders, INEC has been mandated to conduct rerun elections in 35 federal and state constituencies. Photo Credit: INEC

Source: Twitter

His statement reads:

"These vacancies were declared by the Presiding Officers i.e. the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Speakers of State Houses of Assembly.

"The vacancies occurred across two Senatorial Districts, four Federal Constituencies, and three State Constituencies spanning nine States of the Federation."

Elections to be held in 35 constituencies - INEC

According to the announcement, the commission is set to organise re-run elections resulting from decisions by multiple Election Petition Appeal Tribunals related to the 2023 General Election.

The commission's official statement indicates that these court-mandated elections will impact 35 constituencies.

Among them, three encompass entire constituencies, while the rest pertain to specific Polling Units.

These two elections will occur concurrently across all affected constituencies on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

Olumekun said:

"The Timetable for the elections, along with detailed delimitation data (i.e. registration areas, polling unit names, the number of registered voters and PVCs collected), has been uploaded to our website and social media platforms as a guide to political parties and candidates, and for public information.

"We urge parties and candidates to strictly adhere to the specified timelines for the seamless conduct of these elections."

Rivers: INEC gets deadline to conduct by-elections to replace 27 lawmakers who defected to APC

In another report, a notice was given to the national electoral body to swiftly conduct a by-election for the vacant seats in the Rivers State parliament.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a two-week deadline to the electoral body to conduct a poll and replace the defectees in the parliament.

Meanwhile, the group noted that the failure of the electoral body to adhere to this warning would be equivalent to a stern action.

Source: Legit.ng