Cross Rivers, Calabar - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday, December 15, cautioned Nigerians against selling their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

INEC's Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Cross River, Prof Gabriel O. Yomere, in a statement, advised Cross Riverians to keep their PVCs safe and not sell them because that is the only instrument still permitted by law to be used for voting in the country.

Speaking to newsmen at the 2023 Calabar carnival 3rd dry run, the REC represented by the administrative secretary, Mr. Eldred O. Davis, noted that the PVCs enable citizens to carry out their civic responsibilities during general elections, bye-elections, re-runs, or supplementary elections.

According to the INEC official, a citizen who wants to perform a franchise must be a registered voter with a PVC.

He added further that this was in line with the commission's position that no PVC, no voting and in compliance with section 47 (I) of the Electoral Act 2022.

