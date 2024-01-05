In a crucial step towards democratic processes, INEC has expressed readiness for the forthcoming Surulere Federal Constituency I bye-election

The commission assured stakeholders that preparations for the bye-election are in full swing, following the publication of notices for a seamless and credible electoral process

This election aims to fill the vacant seat that arose due to the resignation of Femi Gbajabiamila, who, after winning, was appointed as the Chief of Staff by President Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Lagos state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos state announced that it has published the Surulere Federal Constituency I bye-election notice as required by law.

INEC gives update on Surulere Federal Constituency I bye-election. Photo credit: Femi Gbajabiamila

Source: Facebook

The INEC public affairs officer in the state, Adenike Oriowo, made this disclosure to newsmen on Friday, January 5.

She noted that the notice was pasted on Thursday, January 4, at the commission’s headquarters in Sabo-Yaba, Lagos for public viewing, The Punch reported.

The statement posted on the commission's website on X page (formerly Twitter) reads thus:

"In accordance with Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, and in line with the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Bye Elections and Court-Ordered Rerun Elections scheduled for 3rd February 2024, the Commission today published the Notice for the elections."

