Ondo Assembly is set to screen Governor Aiyedatiwa's deputy governor nominee, Olayide Owolabi Adelami

This was contained in a statement released by Olatuji Oshati, Chairman, House Committee on Information

From the statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday, the Assembly members maintained that Aiyedatiwa's action is in line with the constitution

The Ondo state House of Assembly is expected to screen the deputy governor nominee for Ondo state, Olayide Owolabi Adelami, on Thursday, January 25.

Ondo Assembly will screen Aiyedatiwa’s annointed deputy governor nominee Adelami on Thursday, January 25. Photo credit: Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, Olayide Adelami

Source: Facebook

Adelami, who is a former deputy clerk of the National Assembly, will appear before the Assembly for screening on Thursday, Channels TV reported.

Meanwhile, Adelami was nominated by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to be his deputy on Wednesday, January 24.

Olatuji Oshati, Chairman, House Committee on Information confirmed to newsmen the date of Adelami's screening in a statement.

He noted that the name of the Deputy Governor nominee was received from the governor on Wednesday by the Speaker Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji on behalf of the House.

According to the statement, Oladiji noted that the governor’s action is in line with Section 191(3)b&c of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

Adelami hails from Owo, the hometown of the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Aiyedatiwa sacks Akeredolu's commissioners, other appointees

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the governor of Ondo state, has announced the dissolution of the state executive council immediately.

The governor, recently sworn in, declared that the commissioners should hand over the office property to the permanent secretaries or most senior administrative officers in their ministries.

This was disclosed in a statement by the governor's chief press secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, on Wednesday morning, January 24.

Akeredolu weak in wife's management, ex-aide alleges

In another report, the former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy, Doyin Odebowale, said the late Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu was in matters involving his wife.

Odebowale accused Akeredolu's wife of acting like she had more stake in the late governor's family than anybody.

He added that the late Ondo governor shouldn't have allowed her to dictate the people he related with.

