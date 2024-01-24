Ondo Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has announced the appointment of late governor Rotimi Akeredolu's kinsman, Olayide Adelami, as his deputy

Adelani's name has reportedly been forwarded to the state house of assembly for screening and confirmation

The new deputy governor was a retired clerk of the national assembly and contested for the state governorship seat in 2020 but stepped down for the late Akeredolu

Akure, Ondo - Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has nominated a kinsman of late former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Olayide Adelami, as his deputy governor.

Chief Adelami who hails from Owo, Owo local government area, retired as Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly l in April 2018.

Profile of new Ondo deputy governor, Olayide Adelami

Adelami was an APC governorship aspirant in 2020 but stepped down for the late Akeredolu, Leadership reported.

He was first enlisted into the federal civil service as an accountant II in December 1983 and later posted to resume to the treasury department at the office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

This is coming a few hours after Governor Aiyedatiwa sacked all the commissioners appointed by the late Governor Akeredolu.

Aiyedatiwa, on Wednesday, January 24, also sacked all aides appointed by the immediate past governor following the dissolution of the state executive council.

Aiyedatiwa announced the sacking of Akeredolu's commissioners

The dissolution of the state executive council was announced by the governor's chief press secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, in a statement.

This is coming barely three weeks after the governor took over the affairs of the state after the sudden death of Governor Akeredolu in December.

Before becoming governor, Aiyedatiwa had a strong political rift with the camp of the late Akeredolu, as there were calls that he should be sworn in as the acting governor as a result of the long absence of the latter.

President Bola Tinubu had to intervene but did not get the desired results.

