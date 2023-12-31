The former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy, Doyin Odebowale, said the late Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu was in matters involving his wife

Odebowale accused Akeredolu's wife of acting like she had more stake in the late governor’s family than anybody

He added that the late Ondo governor shouldn’t have allowed her to dictate the people he related with

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Akure, Ondo state - The former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy, Doyin Odebowale, said the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, was weak in matters involving his wife, Betty.

According to The Punch, Odebowale stated this during an interview with media personnel, Segun Olawoye on Saturday, December 30.

Former aide accuses Akeredolu of being weak in matters involving his wife Photo Credit: @RotimiAkeredolu

Source: Twitter

Odebowale said he confronted Akeredolu’s wife when she issued a threat to deal with Olubunmi Ademosu, who was a special adviser to the late governor.

He added that he was not pleased with how Akeredolu’s wife was captured on tape accusing the late governor’s special of giving him concoctions to manage his poor health.

The former aide said Akeredolu shouldn’t have allowed his wife dictate who he relate with.

“You may blame this woman for indiscretion. Marriage is a scam. I hate co-habitation. I respect my wife, but she cannot tell me not to relate with people.

“On his wife’s management, Aketi was a weakling.

“She was acting like she had more stake in Aketi’s family than anybody. What point was she proving? I knew Aketi was not sleeping with anybody.”

“No office as the office of the First Lady. Aketi shouldn’t have allowed it.”

Source: Legit.ng