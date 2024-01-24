Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the governor of Ondo state, has announced the dissolution of the state executive council with immediate effect.

The governor, who was recently sworn in, declared that the commissioners should hand over the office property in their care to the permanent secretaries or most senior administrative officers in their ministries.

Ondo governor sacks all commissioners, aides

This was disclosed in a statement by the governor's chief press secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, on Wednesday morning, January 24, Daily Trust reported.

The statement partly reads:

“All members of the Cabinet are to immediately hand over to the Permanent Secretaries or the most senior administrative officers in their respective offices.”

Governor Aiyedatiwa also announced the sacking of all aides while expressing his appreciation to members for contributing their quota to the growth of the Ondo state.

The statement further reads:

“Also, all Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and Special Assistants (SAs) are relieved of their duties, with immediate effect.”

The aides and commissioner, many of whom were appointed by the immediate past Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, were all asked to leave.

This is coming barely three weeks after the governor took over the affairs of the state after the sudden death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in December.

Before becoming governor, Aiyedatiwa has a strong political rift with the camp of the late Akeredolu.

President Bola Tinubu had to intervene, but his intervention did not heed more desired results.

Source: Legit.ng