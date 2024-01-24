The actual reason behind the impeachment of Hon. Olakunle Oluomo as the speaker of the Ogun State Parliament has been revealed

Hon. Soneye Kayode said Oluomo's reign as leader of the parliament was filled with corruption and other illegal vices

The lawmaker recounted how the impeached speaker would receive monetary memos from the governor meant for lawmakers and embezzle it to himself

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Abeokuta, Ogun - Ogun state assembly lawmaker representing Obafemi Owode constituency, Soneye Kayode, has addressed the sequence of occurrences leading to the removal of Olakunle Oluomo from the position of the speaker in the Ogun state House of Assembly.

On Tuesday, 18 of the 26 assembly members removed Oluomo from the speaker's position, and Oludaisi Elemide was chosen as the new speaker.

Hon Oludaisi Elemide has replaced Kunle Oluomo. Photo Credit: Facebook

Source: UGC

The impeachment of Oluomo was based on accusations related to financial misappropriation.

Following a contentious plenary session, Kayode spoke to reporters, asserting that assembly members were reluctant to choose Oluomo as the speaker.

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership insisted on his selection due to his experience.

The lawmaker further alleged that Oluomo misappropriated funds intended for state legislators.

As quoted by TheCable, Kayode said:

“The situation is that Oluomo will go everywhere; he will come to us as members and tell us that the governor has not approved any money… that we should manage things,” he said.

“We kept managing. We later found out that the governor had been giving us money. He takes a memo to the governor and gets money, but siphoned our money.”

Kayode clarified that removing Oluomo from office is unrelated to Dapo Abiodun, the state governor, emphasising that the governor refrains from meddling in legislative matters.

The legislator urged Oluomo to concentrate on addressing the money laundering charges brought against him.

Oluomo's case with EFCC

In September 2022, Oluomo faced apprehension by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on charges of financial misconduct.

The arrest took place at Lagos' Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

Following this, he was brought to the EFCC's Lagos office for interrogation after reportedly disregarding the commission's summons.

After the arrest, Oluomo and three others were presented before the federal high court in Lagos on an 11-count charge, encompassing allegations of conspiracy, forgery, and money laundering, totalling N2.475 billion.

The EFCC asserted that the former speaker misappropriated these funds from the Ogun State House of Assembly.

In Ogun, former PDP chairman joins APC

In another report, a former state chairman of Nigeria's main opposition party, the PDP, Engineer Bayo Dayo, has resigned from the party.

Dayo, who steered the ship of the PDP in Ogun state for eight years, has joined the ruling APC.

Legit.ng reports that the decampee credited President Bola Tinubu and Governor Dapo Abiodun for his decision to join the APC.

Source: Legit.ng