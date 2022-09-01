The EFCC arrested Olakunle Oluomo, the speaker of the Ogun state house of assembly, on Thursday morning at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport

Ikeja, Lagos - The Ogun state house of assembly speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, has landed in the net of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to sources, the Ogun lawmaker was arrested around 9a.m at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday, September 1, Vanguard reported.

The sources also revealed that Oluomo was arrested by men of the anti-graft agency to answer some questions about financial crimes at the commission’s office.

The EFCC has kept mum about the arrest of the lawmaker, but it is expected to make a statement about it shortly.

Sources within the commission revealed that Oluomo has been invited by the EFCC on a number of occasions, but the lawmaker has refused to honour the invitations.

It was also said that the speaker has been taken to the Lagos office of the EFCC for questioning.

Tension as EFCC discloses powerful northern governor buying Abuja properties with "proceeds of crime"

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian anti-graft agency, EFCC, has alleged that the governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle is buying properties in Abuja with proceeds of crime

According to the commission, the governor has acquired several properties in the federal capital territory worth billions of naira

The EFCC said this in a counter-affidavit it filed against a firm, Fezel Nigeria Limited, in a fundamental right enforcement suit.

According to the suit, the company claimed that the EFCC invaded its property on February 9, 2022, with armed men taking over and sealing off its premises since then.

But the anti-crime commission insisted that Fezel’s claim is faulty.

Source: Legit.ng