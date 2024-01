Former Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano has appeared at the Abuja division of the Federal High Court accompanied by officials from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He is set to face charges of money laundering amounting to N4,008,573,350.

Willie Obiano was arrested on his way to the Airport after handing over the mantle of office to Gov Charles Soludo. Photo Credit: Twitter

Source: UGC

The trial judge is not present at the moment this report is filed.

Source: Legit.ng