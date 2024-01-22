A former state chairman of Nigeria's main opposition party, the PDP, Engineer Bayo Dayo, has resigned from the party

Dayo who steered the ship of the PDP in Ogun state for eight years has joined the ruling APC

Legit.ng reports that the decampee credited President Bola Tinubu and Governor Dapo Abiodun for his decision to join the APC

Ijebu Igbo, Ogun state - Bayo Dayo, a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ogun state chapter, has said that he quit the party due to its alleged indiscipline and lawlessness.

Legit.ng reports that Dayo led the PDP in Ogun for eight years.

Ex-PDP leader, Dayo, pleased to join APC

Dayo stated that his choice of joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was informed by the “good works” of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, Nigerian Tribune noted.

He spoke at his ward in Ijebu Igbo area of the southwest state.

Vanguard newspaper, on Sunday, January 21, quoted the ex-PDP chair as saying:

“I am old enough to decide on my next move politically and like I said I can’t continue to stay in a party that no longer cares about discipline.

“I am here with four ward chairmen of PDP in Ijebu Igbo among other chieftains of the party because they see the quality in me and I am sure we would not regret this step.

"My followers are with me anytime and we are here in APC to join hands with Governor Abiodun in taking Ogun state to higher ground.”

