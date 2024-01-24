Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering public journalism

FCT, Abuja - Ola Olukoyede, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), risks being remanded in a correctional centre.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Wednesday evening, January 24, Olukoyede and the organisation he leads, the EFCC, disobeyed a court order.

Court orders IGP to arrest EFCC boss

For that alleged disobedience, a federal capital territory (FCT) high court presided by Justice Abubakar Musa ordered the inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to arrest Olukoyede.

The court also ordered the arrest of Aliyu Yusuf, the head of the proceeds of crime unit of the anti-graft agency.

Legit.ng reports that the risk of jail of the senior anti-graft official stemmed from a motion filed by Ikechi Emenike, a former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia state.

Emenike had approached the court over a property which was forfeited to the federal government as alleged proceeds of corruption.

A media report said Emenike had offered to buy the property which was valued at over N380 million, but the EFCC refused and sent operatives to block all entries to the property.

Emenike then approached the court seeking an order for the EFCC to allow him to exercise the right of first refusal for the purchase of the house. He described the EFCC's actions against him as unfair and oppressive.

It was gathered that the court ruled in the former gubernatorial hopeful's favour, asking personnel of the EFCC to vacate the politician's property.

The EFCC reportedly refused, prompting Emenike to initiate contempt proceedings against both the incumbent chairman of the commission and the head of the asset recovery team.

