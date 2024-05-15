This year's WASSCE scheduled for November, will handwritten and also computer-based, WAEC disclosed on Wednesday, May 15

The examination council also maintained that students will have the opportunity to choose between the CBT and the paper format for the exam

Head of National Office, WAEC, Nigeria, Dr Amos Dangut, disclosed this to journalists in Ibadan and explained further the reason for the transition

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) announced that candidates for the November 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will have the option of choosing between Computer-Based Tests (CBT) and Paper-Based Tests.

WAEC: Why candidates will choose between CBT and PBT

As reported by Vanguard, head of national office, WAEC, Nigeria, Dr Amos Dangut, disclosed this in Ibadan on Wednesday, May 15, while monitoring the ongoing WASSCE.

According to the official, the examination body had successfully conducted the first edition of the computer-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), also known as CB-WASSCE in January/February.

According to him, private candidates writing WASSCE in November will have the opportunity of choosing between CB-WASSCE and paper-based test.

“The examination, held in January and February, yielded better performance compared to the previous year, with a significant decrease in malpractices from five per cent to 0.8 per cent.

“We are now gearing up for the upcoming private candidates’ examination in October and November, offering candidates the choice between the traditional pen and paper and the computer-based method,” Dangut said.

Speaking furtehr, he added that the initiative was aimed at expanding computer-based examination to rural areas.

“It’s part of our plans to eventually implement computer-based examinations for all schools, in collaboration with the Federal Government and other stakeholders.

“We are also working on providing necessary facilities and training for schools to facilitate this transition,’’ he said.

WAEC releases 2024 timetable for May/June SSCE

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that WAEC released the timetable for the 2024 May/June SCCE examination in Nigeria.

The WAEC exams will commence on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, with Foods and nutrition 3 (practical) planning session and Home Management 3 (practical) planning session.

According to WAEC, candidates for the regional examination will sit for the English language on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. English Language 2 (Essay), English Language 1 (Objective) and English Language 3 (Test of Orals) will all take place on the same day.

Source: Legit.ng