Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers, has described a former commissioner for works in the state, George-Kelly Alabo, as a “drug addict.”

As reported by The Punch on Wednesday, May 15, Fubara stated this recently after swearing in Dagogo Iboroma as the attorney general of Rivers state.

Legit.ng reports that the senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has been screened and confirmed by the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led house of assembly.

Fubara, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), accused the immediate past Rivers attorney general of sabotaging his administration by filing nolle prosequi (not to wish to prosecute) against the interest of the state.

George-Kelly had said if not for Nyesom Wike, the current minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Fubara would be a level 14 civil servant.

But responding, Fubara said:

“I heard one drug addict (apparently referring to George-Kelly) telling people that I would have been in level 14 or 15. You know when you don’t know people, you talk carelessly and when you are already high, what do you expect?

“If in 2010 I was the chief accountant, most of you who know the civil service, where would I be before 2023?

"When you see people because you want to impress your paymaster, you talk carelessly. But I won’t reduce myself to that kind of talk.”

