The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed 11 charges of conspiracy, forgery, and stealing against Olakunle Oluomo, the speaker of the Ogun state House of Assembly, and three other accomplices.

The 11-count charge was filed by Rotimi Oyedepo, the head of EFFC’s legal monitoring unit in Lagos at the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

Olakunle Taiwo Oluomo has been charged at the Federal High Court (Photo: Olakunle Taiwo Oluomo)

Source: Facebook

No less than 10 witnesses will be called by the commission to testify and tender documents and exhibits against Oluomo, Channels TV reports.

As stated by the agency, the witnesses include Adamu Usman Yusuf, Otitoju Moses Kolawale, Yazid Ahmad Bawa, Anyanwu Bright, Adekunbi Mojibola, Munkaila Huzaifa and Idowu Oluseyi Olarenwaju.

The rest are representatives of Ashkash Nigeria limited, representatives of Obasanjo Holdings Limited (managers of NNPC Mega Station), and representatives of Gateway Bank limited.

Below is the list of charges filed against the embattled speaker:

Court 1: N2.4 billion fraud in 2019

Count 2: N900 million fraud in 2019

Count 3: N900 million fraud in 2020

Count 4: N375 million fraud in 2021

Count 5: N300 million fraud in 2022

Count 6: N2 million fraud in 2019

Count 7: Illegal transfer of N1.1 million to Bengraphics in 2019

Count 8: Alleged forgery of Ogun State of Nigeria General Claim Form to get N10 million in 2019

Count 9: Alleged forgery of Ogun State of Nigeria General Claim Form to get N30,250 million in 2020

Count 10: Alleged forgery of Ogun State of Nigeria General Claim Form to get N12 million in 2019

Count 11: Alleged forgery of Ogun State of Nigeria General Claim Form to get N16 million in 2019

Tension as EFCC arrests Oluomo at Lagos Airport

Recall that Oluomo landed in the net of the EFCC.

According to sources, the Ogun lawmaker was arrested around 9a.m at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday, September 1.

The sources also revealed that Oluomo was arrested by men of the anti-graft agency to answer some questions about financial crimes at the commission’s office.

Oluomo fails to honour EFCC's invitations before now - Source

The EFCC has kept mum about the arrest of the lawmaker, but it is expected to make a statement about it shortly.

