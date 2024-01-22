BREAKING: High Court Declares Fubara's Rivers' N800bn 2024 Budget Illegal
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering governance and politics
Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The federal high court, Abuja, has voided and set aside the presentation by Governor Siminalayi Fubara and passage of the Rivers 2024 budget by a group of four-member legislators in the state.
As reported by Guardian newspaper, the court in a judgement delivered on Monday, January 22, by Justice James Omotoso ordered Governor Fubara to represent the budget to the legally constituted house of assembly under Speaker Martin Amaewhule because what he did earlier was 'illegal'.
Justice Omotosho held that everything done by the four lawmakers when Governor Fubara submitted the N800 billion budget, was null and void, Channels Television noted.
Fubara signs 2024 budget into law
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fubara signed the N800bn appropriation bill for 2024 into law.
The development came barely 24 hours after the governor presented the estimated budget to a faction of the state house of assembly led by Edison Ehie.
The signing ceremony of the bill was held at the conference room of the governor's office at the government house.
