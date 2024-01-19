The election victory of Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya from the APC as the Governor of Gombe State has been confirmed by the Supreme Court.

In a recent verdict, a five-member panel of the highest court rejected the appeal presented by Jibrin Mohammed Barde, the former PDP candidate in the state's previous gubernatorial election, The Nation reported.

The apex court dismissed the opposition's petition and affirmed Inuwa Yahaya as governor of Gombe. Photo Credit: Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, delivering the primary judgment, stated that the appellants failed to demonstrate that the decisions of the election tribunal and the Court of Appeal were unjust.

Justice Kekere-Ekun addressed and dismissed all the issues raised in the appeal, resulting in its rejection.

