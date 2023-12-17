There are emerging concerns that the defected lawmakers might sabotage the upcoming by-election in Rivers State

Legit.ng reports that there is an alleged plot by some of these lawmakers to use the court to halt the election

This advisory alert was made known by the Centre for Africa Liberation and Socioeconomic Rights (CALSER)

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro.

FCT, Abuja - The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socioeconomic Rights (CALSER) has expressed concern about an alleged conspiracy by certain members of the Rivers State Assembly to obstruct the holding of by-elections in the state.

In a press conference, the Center revealed that these lawmakers intend to challenge the legality of the letter sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) requesting by-elections to fill vacancies resulting from their defection to another political party.

The judiciary has been prompted to resist any attempt by the defected lawmakers in Rivers Assembly to halt the upcoming by-election. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

Source: Original

The Executive Director, Princess Ajibola, further claimed that the 27 lawmakers had influenced Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court Abuja to rule in their favour.

Ajibola urged the lower courts not to permit themselves to be manipulated in a way that undermines the nation's stability, discouraging acceptance of the requests from the 27 defected lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Centre alert Nigerians of imminent judicial rascality

She said:

"The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socioeconomic Rights wishes to remind the lower courts that any attempt to entertain the planned suit by the 27 defected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly would amount to turning the law on its head.

"Therefore, we are firmly convinced that the 27 defected lawmakers do not have any locus standi to approach the courts to challenge the legality of the letter sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct by-elections to fill the vacant seats."

Ajibola asserted that allowing the lower courts to handle such a case would be seen as a form of judicial misconduct, posing potential consequences for the progress and advancement of democracy in Nigeria.

She emphasised the need for Nigerians to oppose the anticipated judicial misconduct in Rivers State, urging the lower courts to demonstrate their role as the arbiter of justice, safeguarding the people's rights and upholding the state's constitution.

Tinubu told to caution Wike

In another report, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been caught in the ongoing Rivers State political crisis between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Nyesome Wike.

The President has been urged to perform his due diligence by cautioning the parties involved to restore the state's normalcy.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, experienced election observer Moshood Isah said the Rivers state crisis shows that politics has replaced good governance.

Source: Legit.ng