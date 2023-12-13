BREAKING: Fubara Presents 2024 Budget to 5 Lawmakers at Rivers State Assembly
Port Harcourt, Rivers - Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State unveiled the 2024 Appropriation Bill to a faction of the State House of Assembly, comprised of five members aligned with him.
The presentation took place shortly after the commencement of the demolition of the Assembly complex.
Notably, the 27 legislators affiliated with the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, were conspicuously absent from the session.
These lawmakers had recently switched allegiance from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Source: Legit.ng