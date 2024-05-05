The online war between Nigerian music stars Wizkid and Davido doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon as the latter calls out the former once again

In a new post shared on his social media page, Davido dropped a snippet of his upcoming single while challenging Wizkid to a head-to-head contest

Davido called Wizkid some ungodly names in the viral post while declaring that it was a battle of supremacy, and he isn't backing down this time

The social media battle between Nigerian music superstars David Adeleke, aka Davido, and Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has taken a new dimension.

Days after both artists went for each other's heads on social media, calling themselves names, Davido challenged Wizkid to a music war.

Nigerian music star Davido throws down the gauntlet and challenges his archrival, Wizkid, to a music war. Photo credit: @davido/@wizkidayo

The former DMW boss recently dropped a post on his social media handle teasing his fans with snippets of new music he is about to drop.

In the post's caption, Davido challenged Wizkid to pick a date, and they would drop new songs to test their popularity and global acceptance.

"Let's get active" - Davido dares Wizkid

Davido's post daring Wizkid to a music challenge came hours after the singer was caught in his own comment section fight some Wiz's fans.

The singer had slammed some members of the Wizkid FC for coming into his comment section to disrespect him.

See Davido's latest post challenging Wizkid to music battle:

Comments trail Davido's post challenging Wizkid

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Davido's music challenge:

