Nasarawa State police have nabbed some residents who are not happy with the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement

The residents who described the apex court's judgment as biased took to the streets to express their disapproval of the final verdict on Friday

Sule of the APC emerged victorious on Friday as the apex court dismissed the PDP's David Ombugadu case challenging the governor's election victory

The Nasarawa state police command has arrested no fewer than 30 aged women including widows and eight men of Nasarawa State origin.

Governor Sule's victory at the Supreme Court has led to chaos in Nasarawa state. Photo credit: Gov. Abdullahi A. Sule Mandate

The Punch reported that they were on Friday, January 19, arrested for allegedly protesting the outcome of the Supreme Court judgment which affirmed Governor Abdullahi Sule as the winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state.

How the Supreme Court decided Gov Sule's fate

The Supreme Court on Friday reversed the sack of Sule and upheld his election as the governor of Nasarawa state.

A five-member panel of the court, dismissed the four appeals filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emmanuel David Ombugadu, for being unmeritorious.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, in the lead judgment, resolved all the issues identified for determination against the PDP and Ombugadu.

Nasarawa governor sends crucial message to protesters

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Sule reacted to the protests that broke out in some parts of the state after the Supreme Court affirmed his election as the authentic winner of the March 18 governorship election.

Sule advised the protesters to stop because nothing would change the apex court's verdict.

The governor stated this while addressing State House correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday, January 19.

Protest breaks out in Nasarawa over Supreme Court verdict

Legit.ng earlier reported that demonstrations erupted in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa state, in response to the Supreme Court's decision validating Governor Sule's victory.

Protesters obstructed the Lafia-Jos road, creating a blockade by setting bonfires to impede travellers and other motorists.

It was gathered that motorists had to take alternative routes out of Lafia.

