A chieftain who plotted the removal of Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore has been revealed

Salihu Lukman was among the chieftains who worked to ensure the exit of Adamu and Omisore from the ruling APC

He has however expressed frustration with the direction of the party under Bola Tinubu's government

The former director general of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has made a stunning revelation about the affairs of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC chieftain who urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make the organs and structures of the ruling party functional, explained how the former national chairman exited the party.

Lukman, an immediate vice chairman of the APC, made this known on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande, aired on Channels Television on Friday, January 19.

He said some chieftains fought hard for the removal of Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore as the party’s national chairman and secretary, respectively, in July 2023.

Lukman however noted that after the exit of Adamu and Omisore, the APC should be made to work.

He said:

“The fundamental issue which is what I expect from President Asiwaju is to ensure that the structures of our party are functional.

“My frustration after we fought to get Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore out of the leadership of the party, it’s not about getting them out; it’s taking the right steps to ensure that these structures function so that anybody who comes should be able to work based on the constitution of the party.”

