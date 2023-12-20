APC former national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has listed former governors who orchestrated his removal as head of the ruling party

Oshiomhole, who was a two-term governor of Edo state, fingered former governors of Ekiti and Ogun, Kayode Fayemi and Ibikunle Amosun, as those who led the campaign against him

The Senator also mentioned Salihu Lukman, an ex-national vice chairman of the party (North-West) who wrote many articles against him.

FCT, Abuja - Adams Oshiomhole, the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has narrated how he was removed from office while piloting the affairs of the ruling party.

Oshiomhole, a two-term governor of Edo state and current senator representing Edo North disclosed that his battle with the governors led to his removal as the national chairman of the APC, Premium Times reported.

Oshiomhole reveals names of governors who removed him from office Photo Credit: Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Kayode Fayemi, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun

Source: Twitter

Two reasons Oshiomhole was removed as APC national chairman

Recall that the former APC national chairman was in office between 2018 to 2020. He was removed from office due to consistent disagreement with the Progressives Governors' Forum (PGF) and his battle with his successor, Godwin Obaseki, Edo state governor.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Speaking at the launching of a book titled “APC and Transition Politics” by Salihu Lukman, an ex-national vice chairman of the party (North-West) at the Shehu Yar'Adua Centre in Abuja on Tuesday, December 19.

List of APC chairmen Lukman has orchestrated their removal

Lukman had served as the former director general of the PGF and played a key role in removing the former Oshiomhole as APC national chairman. He was also instrumental in removing two subsequent chairmen, Mai Mala Buni and Abdullahi Adamu.

As usual, Lukman has openly criticised the nomination and emergence of the current national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje. He said the ex-governor of Kano state did not qualify for the position because of his moral and corruption record.

But Ganduje was present at the book launch and donated N10 million to get some copies.

Oshiomhole fingers Fayemi, Amosun as former governor behind his travails

On his part, Oshiomhole said the author and some governors orchestrated his removal as the national chairman of the APC.

He specifically mentioned former governor Kayode Fayemi and his counterpart in Ogun state, Ibikunle Amosun, for taking the lead role in his removal from office. He alleged that Fayemi and Amosun took all illegal measures to remove him because he was fighting for the party's supremacy.

His statement reads in part:

"I have been governor twice. Eight years uninterrupted. At a point, I told Fayemi, ‘You did a resit. You were elected, and by the second term, you had lost. That means you failed’. I did not do a resit, and you are lecturing me about power. I can mention some of them."

Source: Legit.ng