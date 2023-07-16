A report by PM News claims Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has resigned from office.

The newspaper cited multiple reports, including Western Post, which it said is close to the APC leadership, as its source.

It added that Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa state, allegedly resigned to save himself from being sacked.

The paper further alleged that Adamu was forced to resign due to various issues, including his alleged non-support for President Bola Tinubu during the campaign and alleged mismanagement of the party’s funds.

According to PM News, some APC stakeholders had been calling for Adamu's resignation, threatening to remove him at the next National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting this week if he failed to resign.

Legit.ng gathers that the party’s NEC meeting was initially billed to hold July 10 and 11 but was postponed till Tuesday and Wednesday this week due to the president’s international engagements.

New Telegraph also reported the alleged resignation of the APC chairman.

Has APC national chairman Abdullahi Adamu truly resigned?

At the time of filing this report, Senator Adamu has not released any statement announcing his alleged resignation.

Also, the national leadership of the APC has not released any statement via its official platforms regarding the alleged development.

PM News, in its report, also noted that the national publicity secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, is yet to reply to his enquiry regarding Adamu's alleged resignation.

Note: This is a developing story.

