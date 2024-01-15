Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict of the gubernatorial election in Nasarawa state on March 18, 2023, the youth faction of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) is urging a fair and just decision.

Expressing their stance through an organised protest in the state's capital, Keffi, led by Sani Mohammed, the PDP youths lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for refraining from interfering in judicial matters.

The ruling party, APC, lost at the appellate court to the opposition PDP. Photo Credit: David Ombugadu/Abdullahi Sule

Source: Facebook

They lauded the apex court for handling the various judgments related to the 2023 governorship election petitions, emphasising the importance of the court's decision in the Nasarawa gubernatorial case accurately reflecting the will of the masses in the state.

Streams of demonstrators gathered, expressing their views through chants and displaying signs that bore messages of solidarity for the PDP, among other sentiments.

Speaking ahead of the verdict, Mohammed said:

“We came here to commend our president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for not interfering with the judiciary, and secondly, we want to call all the supreme court judges to do justice, especially in this Nasarawa case.

“I am fully satisfied with supreme court judgements so far, especially in Kano and Plateau states. I want to commend the Supreme Court for doing that, and I want them to replicate such a decision in Nasarawa state by the grace of God.”

Corroborating, one of the PDP stakeholders, Hon. Awaisu Abdullahi, said:

“Looking at the happenings in the country, most especially, we want to use this opportunity to thank Mr. President for not interfering in the judicial process, most especially as it concerns the supreme court.

“We are happy so far and in that our morale is very high and you can see even before tomorrow music in every members' houses, in their units, in the wards and in the state, we are happy. We know that as we go there tomorrow, we will return victorious.”

Source: Legit.ng