Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed said he could not sleep for seven days before the Supreme Court judgement

Governor Mohammed accused some former leaders in the state of ganging up against him at the Presidency to steal his mandate

He said his accusers did everything possible to set him up before President Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima

Bauchi state - Governor Bala Mohammed Bauchi State has reacted to his victory at the Supreme Court.

Mohammed said he could not sleep for seven days before the apex court judgement which affirmed his reelection, Daily Trust reported.

The governor stated this while addressing his supporters shortly after a victory rally at the Government House, Bauchi.

He said some former leaders in the state told lies against him at the Presidency to steal his mandate

“My sleepless night was caused by a clique of former leaders of the state who concocted different lies against my person at the Presidency in order to steal my mandate.”

“They told the President that I am a problem and will give them more problems if I remain the Governor. But, to the glory of God, we did everything possible, and we emerged victorious at the end of the day.

“They did everything possible to bring me into a collision course with my friend, the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, as well as Mr President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who loves what we are doing here in the state.”

Supreme Court gives affirms Mohammed’s election

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Supreme Court affirmed the election Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor of Bauchi state on Friday, January 12.

This comes as the apex court dismissed the appeal filed by Sadique Abubakar, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the state's governorship election held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, for lacking in merit.

In its judgment on Friday, the court held that the appellants failed to prove their case.

Supreme Court takes notable action

The Supreme Court reserved judgement in the appeal by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bauchi governorship candidate, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar, against the election of Governor Mohammed.

The decision of the apex court to conserve its verdict in the suit against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, was made known on Thursday afternoon, December 21.

