A Nigerian lady has displayed her 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result with an interesting story to it

The student said she became very scared when she went through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) statistics for the 2024 exam

The JAMB candidate revealed she scored 264 when she took the exam in 2023 and only desired to score higher

A female student, Rebecca Onyenauloya, has celebrated her performance in the 2024 UTME.

While expressing her delight about her score, Rebecca admitted she was really scared, having gone through the JAMB 2024 statistics, which showed a mass exam failure.

Rebecca said she scored 264 in 2023. Photo Credit: Rebecca Onyenauloya, jamb.gov.ng

Rebecca wanted to score above 264

In a Facebook post, Rebecca revealed that it was her second JAMB exam and added that she wanted to score higher than 264, her score in 2023.

"...This is my second JAMB UTME. And All I wanted was to score higher than the last one, which was 264. I’m happy that prayer was answered," Rebecca wrote.

Rebecca was happy that her prayer had been answered. According to the screenshot she shared, she scored 279 in the 2024 UTME.

She scored 64 in English, 68 in physics, 63 in biology and 84 in chemistry. Rebecca said her testimony would be complete when she gets her admission letter.

Rebecca Onyenauloya's UTME result stirred reactions

Emmå Ñúel said:

"Rebecca Onyenauloya.

"This your result reminds me of mine.

"Last year I got 272 this year through the special grace of God I added extra 16 in comparison you added extra 15.

"Well done.

"Truly our testimony is not complete until.our admission is bagged."

Justice Chigozirim said:

"Congratulations my dear.

"But waten All of una dey rush go school to do with the economy of this nonsense country like this."

John Chidiebere Igwe said:

"Congratulations.

"You will get that admission at ease. Just make sure you study."

Felix Focus said:

"Wow.

"You have done well Dear.

"Congratulations ."

Elizabeth Nlebechim said:

"God Almighty will grant you your heart desire darling."

Nwokoro Ben Peters said:

"That's it. Congratulations. Nice output. God is Good."

Vic Pillz said:

"Congratulations my favorite.

"You are definitely bagging the admission asa m.

"I know you will kiddo."

