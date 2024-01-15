An elder statesman of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has reacted to the Supreme Court verdict in Kano state

During an interview on national TV, Galadima stated that it would have been chaotic if the Supreme Court had ruled otherwise

He acknowledged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for allowing due diligence to take its course at the Supreme Court

Buba Galadima, a prominent member of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), has expressed concern that there was a potential crisis if the Supreme Court had removed Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State during its significant rulings last Friday, January 12.

Galadima, speaking on Channels Television's Sunday Politics, suggested that there was an orchestrated effort to seize control from the NNPP in Kano, especially after the party ousted the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the recent election.

He said:

“If they had ruled otherwise, they could have been stoned on the street of Nigeria, and nobody could be able to ride a car with the inscription of Supreme Court of Nigeria, and there would have been a total of confidence in the judiciary and I don’t think anybody would ever dream of going to the Supreme Court to seek redress.”

Galadima hails Tinubu

Galadima also praised President Bola Tinubu from the All Progressives Congress (APC) for refraining from meddling in the judiciary's independence despite his party member, Nasir Gawuna, being involved in the issue.

Last Friday, the highest court ruled on eight gubernatorial disputes, overturning lower court decisions in three cases—a highly unusual occurrence in the nation's judiciary.

Among the eight cases, those of Kano, Zamfara, and Plateau stood out as the Supreme Court disagreed with the tribunal and appellate court decisions, reinstating the governors in these three states.

This development has been highly commended by the opposition NNPP and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who now hold control in Kano, Plateau, and Zamfara.

Galadima said:

“I am congratulating Mr President for not interfering with the judiciary because Nigeria could have been on fire by now if what happened on Friday did not happen,” the NNPP chieftain said on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

“I congratulate him (Tinubu) for having the strength of character and you can see that peace has pervaded the whole of Nigeria and our rating in the eyes of the world has come out.”

