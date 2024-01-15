Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa has hailed President Bola Tinubu's hands-off approach to the Supreme Court's decisions on governorship disputes.

He emphasised that this non-interference has safeguarded the nation's democracy and restored confidence in the judiciary.

The recent affirmation of the elections of eight governors by the Supreme Court, including figures like Abba Kabir Yusuf and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was hailed by Senator Marafa.

In a statement from Abuja, he praised President Tinubu and the justices of the apex court for upholding the expectations of Nigerians, predicting that history will view their actions favourably for allowing the will of the Nigerian voters to prevail.

He commended President Tinubu for resisting pressure from party loyalists to intervene in the judicial processes.

The ex-lawmaker said:

"It is a welcome development President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has by this singular action of non-interference in the Supreme Court judgement saved the country's democracy and forestalled the repeat of the 1983 scenario.

"You will recall that it was after the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) grabbed states that were hitherto of the opposition that the Second Republic collapsed."

Lawmaker hails Supreme Court

Commending the Supreme Court justices, Senator Marafa expressed his appreciation, stating that they have met the expectations of the Nigerian people.

He praised them for bringing pride to the country and leaving a lasting positive legacy.

Referring to their recent decision on governorship elections, Marafa emphasised his confidence in the judiciary's ability to rectify political discrepancies.

He said:

"The Judiciary must be allowed to be just and fair no matter whose ox is gored, this is necessary if the political actors want democracy to endure in the country."

