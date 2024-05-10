The funeral arrangement of a boy who reportedly passed on during lunchtime in an Abuja school is out

According to a report released on Friday, the four-year-old Miguel Ovoke would be laid to rest today

Ovoke, a pupil of BrickHall School in Abuja, reportedly died in the school on Wednesday during its feeding hours and the parents of the deceased suspect a foul play

FCT, Abuja - An emerging report has it that four-year-old Miguel Ovoke, a pupil of BrickHall School in Abuja who died during feeding hours, will be buried on Friday, May 10, 2024, at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja.

As reported by The Punch, the counsel for the Ovoke family, Deji Adeyanju, made this known in a notice sent to our correspondent in Abuja.

From the flyer shared by the family, the media are invited to attend the burial ceremony.

Ovoke Family and BrickHall School will also hold a joint press conference following Miguel's tragic death.

“We hereby extend an open invitation to the media to attend the burial of the late Miguel Ovoke slated to be held on May 10, 2024, at the Gudu Cemetery and a joint press conference to be held by the boy’s family and the management of Brickhall School.

“The death of Miguel Ovoke is of significant public interest and we welcome your presence to provide timely coverage in disseminating accurate information to the public. Please, accept our regards,” the notice read.

How Miguel Ovoke died

Legit.ng reported that on Thursday morning, April 25, the boy died within the school's premises at the learning institute located in Cadastral Zone B11, Kaura in the nation's capital.

Ovoke's death allegedly occurred during the school’s feeding hours.

According to the death certificate dated Wednesday, April 24, 2024, issued by Excel Specialist Hospital, Abuja, Ovoke was brought to the facility by his teachers around 11 am in an unconscious state.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the parents of the deceased suspect foul play. They allegedly contacted a human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, to seek justice.

Who is the owner of BrickHall School?

PM News reported that the school is owned by Senator Joy Emodi, who was a member of the 5th and 6th Senate before serving as Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan on National Assembly Matters.

