The All Progressive Congress (APC) has issued a serious warning ahead of the Supreme Court judgement in Nasarawa state

The ruling party warned its supporters and residents against throwing Nasarawa state into crisis

The warning came after the peace agreement between the two giant parties, the PDP, APC and the security authorities

Lafia, Nasarawa state - The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has warned against throwing Nasarawa state into crisis ahead of the Supreme Court judgement between Governor Abdullahi Sule and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, David Ombugadu

The APC Publicity Secretary, Chief Douglas Utaru, warned its members, supporters and the residents of the state against fomenting trouble in the state.

According to Vanguard, Utaru disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists.

“On no account should any party member or supporter author or publish unauthorized statements from any quarters be it on social or mainstream media platforms.

“Any statement on matters arising from the proceedings of the court to be issued by any individual or appointee of Government must be verified and edited by the media centre of the party and that of the government house before its publication”

