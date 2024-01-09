The PDP has demanded the immediate suspension, investigation and possible prosecution of the minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

This concerns Tunji-Ojo's alleged involvement in the movement of N438 million poverty alleviation fund under the watch of the suspended minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Betta Edu

The PDP said the act by the two ministers is ‘inexcusable’ and they must be made to face the music

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, January 9, asked President Bola Tinubu to immediately "relieve" the minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo of his duties.

The PDP, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, called on Nigerian authorities to investigate and possibly prosecute Tunji-Ojo.

PDP demands suspension, probe of Tunji-Ojo

Legit.ng reports that amid an ongoing investigation into the alleged N585 million fraud by the suspended humanitarian affairs minister, Beta Edu, Tunji-Ojo has come under intense scrutiny and criticisms over alleged violations of public service rules involving contract influencing.

Tunji-Ojo was accused of using his office to secure a project for New Planet Project Limited, which he founded.

According to reports, New Planet Project Limited was one of the consultants awarded contracts worth over N2 billion by the suspended minister in charge of the national social register.

The social register was created for cash transfers and other social investment programmes.

Legit.ng also sighted a circulating document (not signed) showing that New Planet Project Limited was paid N438 million as “consultancy fees.”

This sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), as some also called for him to be sanctioned. Nigeria's main opposition party, the PDP, joined that call.

The PDP's statement partly reads:

"The continuing stay in office of Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo as Minister of Interior can only further confirm PDP’s position that the Tinubu-led APC administration is a haven for treasury looters.

"The PDP asserts that the only way President Tinubu can reassure Nigerians is to immediately relieve the Minister of Interior and allow for an independent inquiry into the disbursement of the N438 million with the view to not only exposing and prosecuting all those involved in the alleged scam but also to recover and channel the money for the wellbeing of Nigerians."

Tinubu suspends Betta Edu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu announced the suspension of Betta Edu, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, from office.

Tinubu said the development was "in line with his avowed commitment to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the management of the commonwealth of Nigerians".

Tunji-Ojo opens up on getting contract from Edu

Legit.ng also reported that Tunji-Ojo responded to the allegation that his company, New Planet Project Limited, was awarded a N438 million contract by Edu.

The minister said he founded the company about 15 years ago but resigned as its director after his election in 2019.

Tinubu summons Tunji-Ojo

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has summoned Tunji-Ojo to the presidential villa over a financial scandal rocking the ministry of humanitarian affairs.

Tunji-Ojo was summoned following the alleged award of a consultancy contract to the tune of N438 million to New Planet Projects Limited, a company he is a beneficial owner.

