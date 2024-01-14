"He Who Hires Can Fire": Lawyer Speaks on Betta Edu's Dilemma

President Bola Tinubu has been praised for swiftly suspending the embattled minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Betta Edu

Okanlawon Gaffar, a legal icon, told Legit.ng that the action of the president was to defend the integrity that his administration was building

The legal practitioner maintained that Tinubu hired Edu and also fired her, which was still within the ambience of the law

President Bola Tinubu has been commended for suspending Betta Edu, the minister of humanitarian affairs, currently answering questions on financial misappropriation from the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Okanlawon Gaffar, a legal practitioner, made the commendation while speaking with Legit.ng in an interview, noting that the President hired the minister and can as well fire her.

Why Tinubu suspended Betta Edu

In a leaked letter signed by Edu and dated December 20, 2023, addressed to the accountant-general of the federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, asked the nation's account office that over N500 million allocated for "Vulnerable Groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ogun, and Lagos" should be deposited into the personal UBA account of one Bridget Mojisola Oniyelu.

President Tinubu not satisfied with the defence of the minister when the report got to the media space, announced her suspension and ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the development.

Lawyer reacted to the suspension of Betta Edu

Reacting to the development, Gaffar posited that the president's action was to defend his administration from being messed up with such allegations.

His comment reads:

"Just like the common principle of the law of contract, he who hires can fire. Therefore, there is no legal wrong in the suspension of Betta Edu by the incumbent President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He just doesn't want the current allegation to mess up with his style of governance.

"If it were to be an elected person, I am sure the president wouldn't have the legal capacity to have instructed the suspension of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

"In this instance situation, the president has done no wrong. It's just going to give the suspended Minister, who was also former Commissioner for Health in Cross Rivers State, to answer to the allegations before her."

