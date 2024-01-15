The presidency has released a fresh update on the ongoing corruption investigation in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs

It was confirmed that the investigation has intensified, and the anti-graft agencies involved are making headway

However, it was revealed that instruction from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu stated that no culprits should be spared

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has assured the Nigerian public that President Bola Tinubu would hold accountable any of his appointees implicated in the ongoing investigations into the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, conveyed this message during his appearance on TVC's Politics on Sunday.

The President has already constituted a six-man panel to review the ministry's activities and the NSIPA programs. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He also dismissed premature speculations about a potential cabinet reshuffle in the aftermath of the suspension of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu.

President Tinubu had suspended Edu the previous week due to transferring N585 billion into a contractor's private account.

Nobody will be spared - Presidency

Ngelale emphasised that the investigations, led by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and a special presidential panel headed by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, would spare no one and be thorough.

As quoted by The Nation, he said:

“The President has given full instruction to the EFCC chairman (Ola Olukoyede) to not only conduct a thorough investigation.

“The way the President would direct such an investigation is to say that nobody, no name, should be left out if they are found wanting in the situation. No sacred cows at all.

“Anywhere this investigation takes the EFCC and other investigating authorities, that is where the investigation must go and the President will take action accordingly.”

Ngelale stated that the President has unequivocally communicated to all members of his administration, in both Federal Executive Council sessions and private discussions, that he will not accept any instances of indiscipline, corruption, neglect of duty, or any other manifestation of incompetence.

Tinubu appoints 6-man social investment programmes review panel

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has started the follow-up of his declaration suspending four social investment programmes.

In a statement released by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President constituted a six-man panel to review these programmes.

As contained in the statement, the Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun, will be the panel chairman.

