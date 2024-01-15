The Supreme Court on Friday, January 12, reversed the sack of Aba Kabir Yusuf, the governor of Kano state

The apex court also reversed the sack of Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state, northcentral Nigeria

Responding to rumours that the ruling APC government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had a hand in the Supreme Court's verdicts, Nze Chidi Duru, the party's deputy national organising secretary, said there was no politics in the judgement

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Kano, Kano state - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said there was no trade-off between the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the Supreme Court judgement which reversed the sack of Governors Abba Yusuf (Kano) and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau).

Legit.ng recalls that the judgements were given on Friday, January 12.

The Supreme Court on Friday, January 12, laid to rest the disputes over the outcomes of the 2023 governorship elections in Kano and Plateau states. Photo credits: Caleb Mutfwang, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

'No arrangement in Kano, Plateau judgements'

Nze Chidi Duru, APC's deputy national organising secretary, said Messrs Yusuf and Mutfwang's electoral victories were fairly affirmed by the Supreme Court, adding that there was no interference from President Bola Tinubu.

The APC stated that President Tinubu, although a key member of the APC, has maintained a non-partisan disposition and is a father of all.

Duru asserted that the incumbent Nigerian leader has rekindled hope in the electoral and judicial systems.

Reacting to insinuations of a deal between the APC and NNPP, The Nation quoted Duru as saying:

“I did not see any politics in it. I did not also see any arrangement based on that. What did happen was that at the trial court, they understood the facts differently.

“At the Court of Appeal, they also understood it, but more importantly, at the Supreme Court, which is the final arbiter in the judicial process, a different understanding was given to it and a pronouncement was made accordingly."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Abba Kabir Yusuf, governor of Kano state, said President Tinubu shunned the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje’s pressure to influence the Supreme Court’s judgement.

Yusuf alleged that his predecessor, Ganduje, pressured President Tinubu to influence the court’s verdict but Tinubu did not yield to the entreaty.

Legit.ng also reported that Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the NNPP in the 2023 election, said his party and the APC “will work together where necessary”.

Kwankwaso said concerning teaming up with the ruling APC’s government, “only time can tell”.

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso said the case of the Kano state governorship election is a lesson to all.

Kwankwaso, who is a mentor of Governor Yusuf, said the Supreme Court's judgement has restored hope to the people of Kano state.

