Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboro, has said that President Bola Tinubu has been making commendable moves and prayed for him to have good health

The Yoruba nation agitator stated that the President must not forget that the Yoruba people are suffering

Igboro maintained that Tinubu has begun to make moves to revamp the country for the better and expressed confidence that the president will spend eight years

Ibada, Oyo - The Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboro, has commended President Bola Tinubu for taking the right steps to take Nigeria back to its place of glory.

According to The Nation, Igboro said the President was doing the right things and taking the right steps during an interview with Alaroye Online TV over the weekend.

Sunday Igboro prayed for President Tinubu

The lone agitator later prayed for President Tinubu to have good health to sustain the good work he had started, adding that the former governor of Lagos state had started moving to revamp the country.

Igboro noted that the president had made appointments in key positions that indicated that he was aware of the things around him.

However, Igboro disclosed that the President must remember that the Yoruba are suffering. He expressed confidence that President Tinubu would be re-elected in 2027 and spend two terms in office.

Yorubas are suffering, Igboro tells Tinubu

The Oyo-born agitator expressed optimism that God would support the president in the process of revamping the country. Igboro prayed for Tinubu to have a long life so that he could turn the country around for the better.

Igboro's statement reads in part:

“I want President Tinubu to remember that Yorubas is suffering. He will definitely use 8 years. God will help him through the governance process. God will grant him a long life to be able to turn this country around."

