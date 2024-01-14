Betta Edu, the suspended minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty allegation, has been faulted for going against the youth-oriented values

Barrister Titilope Anifowoshe faulted Edu's action while speaking with Legit.ng, adding that the embattled minister's action contradicted the existing public service rules, ICPC Act and Penal Code

However, Anifowoshe wondered why the minister was the first point of request and why the permanent secretary could not give proper advice

Reactions have continued to trail the action of Betta Edu, the suspended minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, over allegation of financial misconduct.

Barrister Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, said the actions of the embattled minister contradicted the youth-oriented values she represented in the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Edu, 37, was the youngest minister of the Tinubu government. She was sworn in as minister barely six months ago.

Barrister Aniwofoshe commends Tinubu for suspending Betta Edu

While speaking with Legit.ng, the legal icon recalled how a leaked memo dated December 20, 2023, addressed to the accountant-general of the federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, asked the nation's account office that over N500 million allocated for "Vulnerable Groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ogun, and Lagos" to be deposited into the personal UBA account of one Bridget Mojisola Oniyelu.

Anifowoshe commended President Tinubu's swift suspension of the minister to allow an investigation into the allegation.

The legal luminary faulted Edu's claim that her action was in line with the civil service rules, adding that "my understanding of existing public service rules, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences (ICPC) Act, and the Penal Code contradict her stance."

Anifowoshe speaks on Betta Edu's travails

In her words, the barrister said:

"Edu's actions not only contradict the youth-oriented values she represents but also violate Section 713 of the Public Sector Financial Regulation Act, which deems depositing public funds into a private bank account fraudulent.

"Crucial questions must be asked. Is the Minister supposed to be the first point of request for the National Program Manager, Grants for Vulnerable Group or the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry?

"What is the role of the Permanent Secretary if he or she could not be interplanetary between the directors and the ministers?

"Let’s assume that Beta Edu is young and inexperienced with civil service rules not to know that she ought not to approve funds to a personal account, how and why didn’t the Permanent Secretary stop the approval?

"Although it is premature to pass judgment, Section 36(5) underscores the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of competent jurisdiction. I anticipate that the Economic and Financial Crime Commission will diligently investigate. I hope President Bola Tinubu extends his stance beyond Betta Edu to address corruption across various government agencies."

Humanitarian ministry: EFCC summons 20 directors, others

Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC has widened its scope in the ongoing investigation in the ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation.

A source privy to the development said the EFCC had invited 20 senior directors and officials for further investigation.

It was also learnt that this was a result of the investigative report and recommendation done by the ICPC and presented to the EFCC.

