Former Anambra Governor PeterObi has demanded a thorough investigation into the N585 million scandal

The former presidential hopeful has urged President Tinubu's-led federal government to bring Betta Edu's "accomplices to book"

Obi therefore declared support in the fight against corruption, insisting on accountability in Tinubu's government

The Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, on Wednesday, January 10, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for suspending the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, over the N585 million scandal.

Peter Obi lauds Tinubu over Betta Edu's suspension.

Source: Facebook

Peter Obi tells Tinubu what to do to others involved in Betta Edu's scandal

In a series of tweets posted on his X page (formerly Twitter), the former governor of Anambra state opined that suspending Betta Edu is not enough, rather a full-blown investigation should be launched into the alleged financial misconduct.

Obi again expressed interest in the fight against corruption in Nigeria, urged President Tinubu to ensure that "the investigation must be comprehensive so that all those guilty are brought to book."

Obi tweeted:

"The Betta Edu and Related Cases

"I like to add my voice with most Nigerians concerned about accountability in government and judicious use of public funds, I welcome the suspension of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Ms. Betta Edu, and subsequent directives for her investigation. While the action of the government i a welcome development, the investigation must be comprehensive so that all those culpable are brought to book.

The suspension of the Minister should not be a window-dressing action but should be a peg to get at all those who are deserving of blame and punished just like the Minister."

Senator Ndume raises alarm over “looming cabal within Tinubu's cabinet”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the chief whip of the Senate, Mohammed Ali Ndume, commended President Tinubu for immediately suspending Dr Betta Edu.

The senator urged President Tinubu to check the excesses of those he described as an ‘emerging political cartel’ and warned that it may be worse than a cabal if unchecked, The Nation reported.

Ndume, who spoke to journalists in Abuja, on Monday, January 8, insisted that the alleged fraud committed by Betta Edu may not be isolated.

Tinubu orders probe as Betta Edu faces EFCC

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to launch a full-blown investigation into the finances of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

This directive was issued in a statement on Monday, January 8, by his aide, Ajuri Ngelale, who also announced the suspension of the minister over the N585 million scandal in the ministry.

The presidency also denied Betta Edu access to the Aso Villa in Abuja, hours after her suspension.

Source: Legit.ng