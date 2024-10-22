A worker in a church has expressed his displeasure over being banned for not sending money for the pastor's birthday

The church worker wondered why he would be slapped with such a punishment for not meeting up with a contribution that was tagged voluntary

While criticising the church for the shocking ministration ban, the man made a vow regarding the contribution

A man, @tech_gunner, has said he was banned from officiating in church on Sunday because he did not contribute money for the church head's birthday.

@tech_gunner shared his story on X, which went viral, garnering massive reactions.

The church worker said he was banned. Photo Credit: Viktor Cvetkovic, Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

How church worker was banned

@tech_gunner said more punishments might be meted out to him and wondered why a voluntary contribution suddenly attracted such a penalty from the church.

He vowed that he would still not contribute for the birthday. He tweeted:

"Because I didn’t send money for papa’s birthday I am banned from officiating this Sunday & more punishment might be meted, after you have said it’s a voluntary contribution.

"You aren’t even minding the financial capacity of some, others have sent but me I will not send……."

See his tweet below:

Reactions trail the church worker's story

@__arike_adey said:

"Wait o! Papa as in your pastor??

"Not your father?? They banned you from a department you’ve decided to work for God, leave it to God to give the right punishment to everyone of them.

"Change your church too abeg 😒."

@_namedNameless said:

"That one no be church, na cult."

@Aynoniii said:

"Church owners ain't concerned about the problem of the masses, as long as your problems isn't affecting your Tithe & offering, you okay."

@Peterscoper001 said:

"I was invited to a church by my neighbor, coincidentally the second week of me going was when they were planning Papa's birthday, me wey be new intake, just because I was waiting for my neighbor to finish with meeting let's go home, 10k billing for birthday touch me. That was my last time there, that was 2 years ago."

@heyitzpearl said:

"I thought Papa in this context was your father . I was already feeling some type of way till i read further.

"SMH 🤦🏽‍♀️."

@AjeboDanny said:

"Nigerian Pastors will not rest till they render all of you useless. You never see anything 😂."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Bishop David Oyedepo had revealed why he sacked pastors at Winners Chapel.

Church sacks pastor for zero turnout

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a church had sacked a pastor for recording zero turnout in a village he ministered in.

In a Facebook post, Kelvin revealed he spoke on the phone with the wife of the affected pastor. Kelvin stated that the pastor was posted to a village for ministration and had zero turnout.

He lamented that church was now purely a business. He added that the church is very popular in Nigeria but failed to reveal the name.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng