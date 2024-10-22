Church Worker Reacts after Being Banned for Not Contributing Money for Pastor's Birthday
- A worker in a church has expressed his displeasure over being banned for not sending money for the pastor's birthday
- The church worker wondered why he would be slapped with such a punishment for not meeting up with a contribution that was tagged voluntary
- While criticising the church for the shocking ministration ban, the man made a vow regarding the contribution
A man, @tech_gunner, has said he was banned from officiating in church on Sunday because he did not contribute money for the church head's birthday.
@tech_gunner shared his story on X, which went viral, garnering massive reactions.
How church worker was banned
@tech_gunner said more punishments might be meted out to him and wondered why a voluntary contribution suddenly attracted such a penalty from the church.
He vowed that he would still not contribute for the birthday. He tweeted:
"Because I didn’t send money for papa’s birthday I am banned from officiating this Sunday & more punishment might be meted, after you have said it’s a voluntary contribution.
"You aren’t even minding the financial capacity of some, others have sent but me I will not send……."
See his tweet below:
Reactions trail the church worker's story
@__arike_adey said:
"Wait o! Papa as in your pastor??
"Not your father?? They banned you from a department you’ve decided to work for God, leave it to God to give the right punishment to everyone of them.
"Change your church too abeg 😒."
@_namedNameless said:
"That one no be church, na cult."
@Aynoniii said:
"Church owners ain't concerned about the problem of the masses, as long as your problems isn't affecting your Tithe & offering, you okay."
@Peterscoper001 said:
"I was invited to a church by my neighbor, coincidentally the second week of me going was when they were planning Papa's birthday, me wey be new intake, just because I was waiting for my neighbor to finish with meeting let's go home, 10k billing for birthday touch me. That was my last time there, that was 2 years ago."
@heyitzpearl said:
"I thought Papa in this context was your father . I was already feeling some type of way till i read further.
"SMH 🤦🏽♀️."
@AjeboDanny said:
"Nigerian Pastors will not rest till they render all of you useless. You never see anything 😂."
