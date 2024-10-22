Global site navigation

Church Worker Reacts after Being Banned for Not Contributing Money for Pastor's Birthday
People

by  Victor Duru 3 min read
  • A worker in a church has expressed his displeasure over being banned for not sending money for the pastor's birthday
  • The church worker wondered why he would be slapped with such a punishment for not meeting up with a contribution that was tagged voluntary
  • While criticising the church for the shocking ministration ban, the man made a vow regarding the contribution

A man, @tech_gunner, has said he was banned from officiating in church on Sunday because he did not contribute money for the church head's birthday.

@tech_gunner shared his story on X, which went viral, garnering massive reactions.

Reactions as church bans worker after he failed to contribute for papa's birthday
The church worker said he was banned. Photo Credit: Viktor Cvetkovic, Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

How church worker was banned

@tech_gunner said more punishments might be meted out to him and wondered why a voluntary contribution suddenly attracted such a penalty from the church.

He vowed that he would still not contribute for the birthday. He tweeted:

"Because I didn’t send money for papa’s birthday I am banned from officiating this Sunday & more punishment might be meted, after you have said it’s a voluntary contribution.
"You aren’t even minding the financial capacity of some, others have sent but me I will not send……."

See his tweet below:

Reactions trail the church worker's story

@__arike_adey said:

"Wait o! Papa as in your pastor??
"Not your father?? They banned you from a department you’ve decided to work for God, leave it to God to give the right punishment to everyone of them.
"Change your church too abeg 😒."

@_namedNameless said:

"That one no be church, na cult."

@Aynoniii said:

"Church owners ain't concerned about the problem of the masses, as long as your problems isn't affecting your Tithe & offering, you okay."

@Peterscoper001 said:

"I was invited to a church by my neighbor, coincidentally the second week of me going was when they were planning Papa's birthday, me wey be new intake, just because I was waiting for my neighbor to finish with meeting let's go home, 10k billing for birthday touch me. That was my last time there, that was 2 years ago."

@heyitzpearl said:

"I thought Papa in this context was your father . I was already feeling some type of way till i read further.
"SMH 🤦🏽‍♀️."

@AjeboDanny said:

"Nigerian Pastors will not rest till they render all of you useless. You never see anything 😂."

