In a decisive move, the Supreme Court validated Alex Otti's win in Abia state on Friday, January 12

In a lead judgment delivered by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, the apex court affirmed Otti's qualification and victory

Otti had emerged victorious in the March 18, 2023, Abia state governorship election, securing 175,466 votes to defeat his major opponents

On Friday, January 12, the Supreme Court affirmed the election of Alex Otti as the governor of Abia state.

In its judgment, the apex court dismissed the appeals by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Okey Ahiwe, and Ikechi Emenike of the All Progressive Congress (APC), The Cable reported.

The Supreme Court panel, in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, affirmed the victory of Alex Otti and dismissed the appeal against his victory for lacking merit, Channels TV reported.

Why PDP and APC dragged Otti to court

This comes after the apex court on Wednesday, January 10, reserved judgment in the appeals by the PDP and the APC against the election of Otti.

In March 2023, Otti of the Labour Party (LP) was declared the winner of the state's governorship election after he polled 175,466 votes to defeat Ahiwe of the PDP.

Aggrieved Ahiwe and his party challenged the outcome of the election at the state election petition tribunal.

They contended that Otti was not qualified to run for the election because he was not a registered member of the LP and forged his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

The tribunal ruled that the petitioners failed to prove their allegations against the respondent, Otti.

The tribunal also held that the contention over Otti's qualification to contest the election was a pre-election matter that the lower court could not adjudicate.

Recall that the Court of Appeal had affirmed Otti's election in December 2023.

Supreme Court delivers verdict on Mutfwang's sack

In a similar development, the Supreme Court on Friday, January 12, ruled on the Plateau state governorship election dispute.

In a judgment delivered on Friday, the apex court affirmed Caleb Mutfwang's election, further declaring him as the duly elected governor of Plateau state.

Supreme Court's verdict in appeal against Governor Alia

Legit.ng also reported that the Supreme Court rejected an appeal challenging the election of Governor Hyacinth Alia in Benue state.

The appeal was withdrawn by Sebastian Hon, the counsel representing Titus Uba from the PDP.

Uba had contested the triumph of Governor Hyacinth Alia from the APC.

