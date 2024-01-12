The Supreme Court's decision overturned the earlier rulings by the Court of Appeal and the tribunal that had initially nullified Kano governor, Abba Yusuf's election

The court's ruling on Friday, January 12, marked the conclusive chapter in the legal battle surrounding the Kano state governorship election

Reacting to Governor Yusuf of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP's) victory against the opposition, Razaq Aderibigbe expressed his pleasure while speaking to Legit.ng

Kano, Kano state - Adekunle Razaq Aderibigbe, a former NNPP state house of assembly candidate, Ikorodu-Lagos constituency, has reacted to the Supreme Court's judgement on the disputed Kano governorship election.

Recall the apex court upheld the election of the NNPP candidate, Yusuf, as the governor of Kano state on Friday, January 12, 2024.

The court reversed the decision of the Court of Appeal and the governorship election petitions tribunal, which sacked the Kano governor.

The court's verdict signifies the last step in the law in verifying who will rule Kano state.

How Supreme Court determined Yusuf's fate

In determining the case, the apex court raised two issues: whether the lower court was right in deducting 165,616 from the votes the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced for the governor and whether the lower court could determine the issue of party membership.

Justice Okoro held that the tribunal was wrong in deducting 165,616 votes accrued to Yusuf in the election because the ballot papers were not signed and stamped by INEC officials.

Aderibigbe reacts to Yusuf’s victory

Following Governor Yusuf's triumph, Aderibigbe shared his comments exclusively with Legit.ng.

He said:

"I find this development to be significant not only for the political landscape in Kano but also for the broader implications it may have on electoral processes across the country.

"The Supreme Court's decision serves as a testament to the resilience of democratic institutions in Nigeria. It reinforces the principle that electoral disputes should be settled based on sound legal reasoning and adherence to established laws.

"As citizens, we should have confidence in the judiciary's ability to objectively review cases and deliver verdicts that uphold the rule of law.

"This decision carries implications beyond Kano state, as it sets a precedent regarding the interpretation of electoral laws and the jurisdiction of courts in pre-election matters. It highlights the importance of ensuring that legal proceedings adhere strictly to established laws and regulations, contributing to the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.

"Congratulations to Governor Abba Yusuf and the great people of Kano state."

